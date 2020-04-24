A Murder Is Hidden, Hijinks Ensue in ‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Trailer

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini hilariously cover up a murder in the new trailer for Dead to Me Season 2, premiering May 8th on Netflix.

The series picks up where it left Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini): Judy and her ex-fiance Steve are revealed to be the hit-and-run drivers who killed Jen’s husband Ted, and, in a fit of passion, Jen has just murdered Steve. The two women are now forced to form a close bond in order to hide their misdeeds from their friends, their children and the cops in Laguna Beach, including Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva), or risk serious consequences.

“How’s it gonna look if I go to the cops? Steve killed my husband,” Jen says in voiceover. “My boys can’t lose me.”

Despite the life-or-death stakes, the series keeps its black comedic tone, peppering in screwball comedy and antics within the murder mystery. As the tagline goes: “Ride or die, no matter the lie.”

Dead to Me Season 2 features 10 episodes and also stars James Marsden, Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler. The series was created by Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian Liz Feldman.