DC Universe Streaming Video Service to Launch in September

DC Universe digital subscription service will launch on September 15th, Deadline reports. The platform will provide a massive library of TV, film and comics exclusively to its members. The news was announced during a Kevin Smith-hosted live stream event of DC Daily, the service’s new daily news show, on Wednesday.

The streaming service will offer a slate of original live-action and animated shows as well DC Daily. Classic television shows will also be available. While the world premiere of the service’s original series, Titans, will take place at New York Comic-Con on October 3rd, the series will make its DC Universe debut on October 12th. According to the official trailer’s description, Titans “follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise.”

The platform also includes issues of comics, which feature the first appearances of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Batman: Gothic, The Authority series, Green Arrow: Year One, Shazam, The New Teen Titans, Identity Crisis, The Batman Adventures, Jack Kirby’s New Gods and other DC classics will also be available to subscribers.