Letterman Takes Selfies With Kim Kardashian West, Learns Flute From Lizzo in ‘My Next Guest’ Trailer

David Letterman takes selfies with Kim Kardashian West, tries recording a song with Lizzo, and more in the new trailer for Season Three of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, premiering October 21st on Netflix.

Along with Kardashian West and Lizzo, the new season of the former Late Show host’s interview series will feature Dave Chappelle and Robert Downey, Jr. The new clip boasts snippets from all four conversations, starting with a clip of Kardashian West taking a front-facing video with Letterman in a drug store and teaching him about the wonders of AirDrop.

Elsewhere in the clip, Lizzo cajoles Letterman into recording a song, shows him how to play a little flute, and discusses the fat-shaming she endured during her come up. There are also clips from Letterman’s interview with Chappelle where the pair discuss police brutality, while Downey, Jr. offers a tour of his alpaca farm and quips to Letterman, who asks if there are any animals that need milking, “I mean, we could take a run at the goats, but it’s not my idea of a good time.”

Previous guests on My Next Guest include Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Howard Stern, Tina Fey, George Clooney, and Tiffany Haddish.