David Letterman to Chat With Billie Eilish, Cardi B, (Pre-Oscars) Will Smith for Season 4 of ‘My Next Guest’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will also appear when talk show returns to Netflix on May 20

MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN (L to R) DAVID LETTERMAN in MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN Cr. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX © 2020MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN (L to R) DAVID LETTERMAN in MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN Cr. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX © 2020

David Letterman

ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

David Letterman has revealed which six celebrities will join him on the fourth season of his Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Premiering May 20, this season will see the former Late Show host sit down with Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and, notably, Will Smith.

(In a release, Netflix added that all of the interviews were conducted prior to March 2022, which is the streaming service’s way of saying that Smith does not discuss his infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock, as that incident hadn’t happened yet.)

It’s unclear when the episodes were filmed, but it appears now that Letterman’s surprise hijacking of a Durant press conference in Sept. 2021 — where he asked silly questions like “Why do people call you K.D.?” to the unamused basketball player — was likely a bit connected to that episode.

All six episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will hit Netflix on May 20. Previous seasons’ guests include Kanye West, Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Howard Stern, and more.

