 See David Letterman Joke About Dave Chappelle Incident at Netflix Fest - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'SNL' Cold Open Time Travels to the 13th Century to Tackle Abortion Rights
Home TV TV News

See David Letterman Joke About Dave Chappelle Incident at Netflix Is a Joke Fest

“When the show is finished, I will be in the lobby, and if anybody wants to come and beat me up, by God, come on out,” late-night icon says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

David Letterman joked about the Dave Chappelle incident — where an audience member tackled the comedian onstage — during the late night icon’s appearance Friday at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

The streaming service released footage of Letterman’s bit Saturday. Onstage at the Fonda Theater, Letterman looked out at the audience and jumped back in mock terror after he saw someone running in the aisles.

After calming down, Letterman quipped, “I’m sorry — thought I saw a guy coming up here. It’s just a waiter? I’m so sorry. It’s just been a little alarming — you know what I mean?”

He continued, “In deference to the people coming out here, let me just say this: When the show is finished, I will be in the lobby, and if anybody wants to come and beat me up, by God, come on out. How many of you would like to hit me right now?”

Related Stories

Dave Chappelle Tackled Onstage During Hollywood Bowl Performance
Dave Chappelle Wants DA to 'Correct Mistake,' File Felony Charges Over Stage Attack: Lawyer

Related Stories

American singer Liza Minnelli poses in a white hat and fur. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)
The 100 Greatest Music Videos

On Tuesday, Chappelle was tackled as he was leaving the Hollywood Bowl stage by an armed 23-year-old man later identified as Isaiah Lee. Event security intervened, pulling Lee off Chappelle before he was detained by police. Although Chappelle was not injured during the incident, police reported Lee sustained superficial injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Lee was later charged with four misdemeanors; however, Chappelle’s lawyer asked the District Attorney to “correct mistake” and charge Lee with a felony in order to send a message that entertainers are not an open target for their audience.

Chappelle later joined Chris Rock — no stranger to onstage violence as the recipient of Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap — to talk about the incident during an impromptu comedy set.

Letterman’s appearance at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest comes weeks before the fourth season of his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is set to premiere on the streaming service. This season’s guests include Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds and, ironically, Will Smith, although that interview was conducted prior to the Academy Awards.

In This Article: Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.