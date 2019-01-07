‘Love, Death & Robots’: See David Fincher, Tim Miller’s Alien Spiders and Garbage Monsters

Filmmakers Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Gone Girl, Fight Club) will unite to executive produce Love, Death & Robots, an upcoming animated anthology series for Netflix. The 185-minute project will feature 18 short pieces – each five to 15 minutes long and aimed at adult audiences – spanning science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy.

A different filmmaking team from around the world will helm each installment in the series, utilizing a unique animation style – ranging from traditional 2D to 3D CGI. A statement teases a range of bizarre and intriguing characters and scenarios: “sentient dairy products, werewolf soldiers, robots gone wild, garbage monsters, cyborg bounty hunters, alien spiders and bloodthirsty demons from hell.”

Fincher and Miller will executive produce with Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen. In a statement about the venture, Tim Miller called Love, Death & Robots his “dream project.”

“It combines my love of animation and amazing stories,” he said. “Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so fucking excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”

Netflix has yet to fully detail the series’ creative team or a release date.