Watch Mind-Bending Trailer for David Fincher, Tim Miller’s Animated Anthology ‘Love, Death and Robots’

Filmmakers David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network) and Tim Miller (Deadpool) unveiled a frenzied new trailer for their forthcoming animated anthology series, Love, Death and Robots, which will premiere March 15th on Netflix.

The series will comprise 18 animated shorts – each about 15 minutes long – aimed at adults and created by different filmmaking teams from around the world. The animation styles will range from traditional 2D to 3D CGI, and the installments will toy with genres such as sci-fi, fantasy, horror and comedy, while grappling with issues like racism, government, war, free will and human nature.

The new trailer captures the eclectic nature of Love, Death and Robots, offering a rapid-fire look at the array of bizarre characters and surreal scenarios the various animation teams have created.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of the series in January, Miller called Love, Death and Robots his “dream project.” He continued: “It combines my love of animation and amazing stories. Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so fucking excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”