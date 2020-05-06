 David Cross, Bob Odenkirk Reunite 'Mr. Show' Cast for Charity Special - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'Arkansas' Evokes a Gloriously Southern-Fried State of Mind Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

David Cross, Bob Odenkirk Reunite ‘Mr. Show’ Cast for Live Charity Special

The Mr. Show ‘Kidz With Beardz’ Presents: Come Join Our Zoomtacular Annual Business Call! streams in May

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Exclusive - David Cross and Bob Odenkirk seen at Netflix screening of "W/ BOB & DAVID" at, in Los Angeles, CANetflix screening of "W/ BOB & DAVID", Los Angeles, USA

David Cross and Bob Odenkirk are reuniting the 'Mr. Show' cast for a live special benefiting Lift, which assists families facing poverty.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

David Cross and Bob Odenkirk are reuniting the cast of their Nineties HBO comedy sketch series, Mr. Show for a charity special on Zoom, which will stream live on May 13th at 8 p.m. ET via House Seats. Proceeds from tickets for the livestream will benefit Lift, a national organization that assists families facing poverty.

The special, entitled The Mr. Show ‘Kidz With Beardz’ Presents: Come Join Our Zoomtacular Annual Business Call!, includes appearances from castmates Paul F. Tompkins, Scott Aukerman, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley, Jay Johnston, Brian Posehn, Brett Paesel, and John Ennis, along with Odenkirk and Cross. The special will also feature music from composer Eban Schletter, who also penned music for Mr. Show.

Cross announced the news of the “special event type of thing” on Tuesday via Twitter. The post’s accompanying poster promises “an appearance by Shen from Shen Yun!” Cross and Odenkirk previously reteamed in 2015 for Netflix’s W/ Bob & David.

The fifth and penultimate season of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul starring Odenkirk premiered in February. Cross released his Oh Come On special last year.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, Mr. Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.