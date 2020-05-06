David Cross, Bob Odenkirk Reunite ‘Mr. Show’ Cast for Live Charity Special

David Cross and Bob Odenkirk are reuniting the cast of their Nineties HBO comedy sketch series, Mr. Show for a charity special on Zoom, which will stream live on May 13th at 8 p.m. ET via House Seats. Proceeds from tickets for the livestream will benefit Lift, a national organization that assists families facing poverty.

The special, entitled The Mr. Show ‘Kidz With Beardz’ Presents: Come Join Our Zoomtacular Annual Business Call!, includes appearances from castmates Paul F. Tompkins, Scott Aukerman, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley, Jay Johnston, Brian Posehn, Brett Paesel, and John Ennis, along with Odenkirk and Cross. The special will also feature music from composer Eban Schletter, who also penned music for Mr. Show.

Cross announced the news of the “special event type of thing” on Tuesday via Twitter. The post’s accompanying poster promises “an appearance by Shen from Shen Yun!” Cross and Odenkirk previously reteamed in 2015 for Netflix’s W/ Bob & David.

.@mrbobodenkirk and I are getting the #MrShow gang back together for a special event type of thing on Wednesday, May 13 to benefit @LIFTCommunities. Featuring @PFTompkins, @ScottAukerman, @thebrianposehn and many others. Tickets available now at: https://t.co/lhZzBTcaqm pic.twitter.com/yFkyrVbqzt — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) May 5, 2020

The fifth and penultimate season of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul starring Odenkirk premiered in February. Cross released his Oh Come On special last year.