See Dave Grohl Portray Satan Alongside Billy Crystal’s God on ‘Kimmel’

Foo Fighters rocker and comedian argue over the fate of Ted Cruz’s soul in segment that settles Satanic Temple of Chicago statue debate

Dave Grohl portrayed a heavy metal-loving Satan alongside Billy Crystal’s God in a Jimmy Kimmel Live segment Tuesday. Following the debate over a Satanic Temple of Chicago statue in the Illinois state capital, Kimmel takes the issue “straight to the top” by asking for a ruling from God, with Crystal’s Kangol-wearing deity admitting that he’s “cool” with the statue because he is buddies with Satan now. Grohl’s Satan then appeared in heaven.

Crystal’s God said of his budding friendship with Satan, “We get together like once a week, play a little Fortnite, fantasy football. We have brunch.”

“Bottomless mimosas!” Grohl’s Beelzebub exclaimed. “Then we play our little game, ‘Who goes where?,'” referring to heaven and hell. God and Satan then argued over which afterlife has to endure an eternity of Ted Cruz, ultimately deciding the Texas senator’s fate with a game of “Rock, Scissor, Paper.”

This wasn’t Grohl’s first foray dressing up as the Prince of Darkness: The Foo Fighters rocker donned the red facepaint and larger horns when he challenged Jack Black and Kyle Gass to a rock-off in Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny.

