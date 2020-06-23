Cast and Creators of ‘Dave’ Break Down the Season’s Best Moments

FXX’s Dave, a semi-autobiographical comedy co-created by and starring Dave Burd, a.k.a. rapper Lil Dicky, has been one of this year’s best shows. Much of the series leans into Burd’s rap persona as the guy with the malfunctioning genitals — the result of a condition called hypospadias, which the fictionalized Dave explains in exhaustive detail throughout the first season. But the show can be startlingly emotional at times, eventually resembling Atlanta for more reasons than being a rap-adjacent FX comedy.

On Monday night, I teamed up with Deadline editor Peter White to virtually screen one of the show’s best episodes, “Ally’s Toast.” After, we chatted with Burd, co-creator Jeff Schaffer, writer Saladin Patterson, and co-stars Taylor Misiak and GaTa (Burd’s real-life hype man). We talked about the emotional highs and deliberately low comic moments across the season, including in that episode, which has a powerful monologue by Misiak as well as what I believe is the first on-screen bout of diarrhea in television history.

Schaffer, who also runs Curb Your Enthusiasm these days, talked about how much Burd reminded him of Larry David when they first met. Burd and Misiak recalled the messy real-life details of the diarrhea scene, while Burd shared the origins of the eponymous toast. Patterson and GaTa broke down the episode about GaTa’s very real struggle with bipolar disorder. Enjoy some of the highlights in the embedded clip.