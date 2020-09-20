Watch Dave Chappelle’s Fiery Emmys Acceptance Speech

Ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, Dave Chappelle won a trio of Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his 2019 Netflix special Sticks & Stones.

As that Saturday ceremony was held virtually, the winners of the Creative Arts Emmys each sent in a video acceptance speech, with Chappelle turning his speech — read in front of a live audience to give it a comedy club feel — into a three-minute bit that slammed critics who gave Sticks & Stones poor reviews.

“Boy, this comes as a complete surprise. I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. That they were embarrassed for me. That I lost my way and wasn’t even worth watching,” Chappelle said. “I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the fuck up forever.”

Chappelle also thanked his fellow nominees in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) categories — Hannah Gadsby, Patton Oswalt, Tiffany Haddish and John Mulaney — “You guys are an inspiration to me and I’m honored to be nominated with you,” the comedian said. “I’m sorry you didn’t win but who gives a fuck anyway?”

Following his loss, Oswalt also shared his unused acceptance speech video: