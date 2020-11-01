Dave Chappelle to Return to ‘SNL’ to Host Post-Election Day Episode Next Week

Dave Chappelle will return to Saturday Night Live to host the first post-Election Day episode, four years after the comedian made his SNL debut on the first episode following Donald Trump’s victory in 2016.

No musical guest has been announced for the November 7th episode, the series’ sixth straight week of live programming to begin Season 46.

In November 2016, in the first episode following Trump’s presidential win, Chappelle delivered a powerful SNL monologue that led to the comedian ultimately winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

“I didn’t know that Donald Trump was going to win the election. I did suspect it. It seemed like Hillary was doing well in the polls and yet — I know the whites. You guys aren’t as full of surprises as you used to be,” Chappelle said that night.

“But America’s done it. We’ve actually elected an Internet troll as our president. The whites were furious. I’ve never seen anything like it. I haven’t seen whites this mad since the O.J. verdict.”

Chappelle ended his monologue with a reflection on the Barack Obama presidency and an olive branch and message of hope for the Trump administration. “I’m wishing Donald Trump luck. And I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too,” the comedian said.