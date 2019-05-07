×
Rolling Stone
Dave Chappelle to Receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

‘Chappelle Show’ creator will be 22nd recipient of prize

EXCLUSIVE: AR all territoriesMandatory Credit: Photo by Mathieu Bitton/REX/Shutterstock (10014712c)Exclusive - Dave ChappelleExclusive - Dave Chappelle performance at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa - 05 Dec 2018

Dave Chappelle performs at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa - 05 Dec 2018

Mathieu Bitton/REX/Shutterstock

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will award comedian Dave Chappelle the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the New York Times reports.

The annual award from the Kennedy Center will join Chappelle’s list of accolades including two Emmys and two Grammys. The Chappelle Show will be the 22nd recipient of the prize, and will be awarded a bronze bust of Mark Twain in a ceremony on October 27th at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The event, which will also feature other performances and tributes to the comedian, will be aired January 6th on PBS.

“Dave is the embodiment of Mark Twain’s observation that ‘against the assault of humor, nothing can stand,'” said Deborah F. Rutter, the Kennedy Center president, in a statement on Tuesday. “For three decades, Dave has challenged us to see hot-button issues from his entirely original yet relatable perspective.”

Chappelle most recently appeared on an episode of Will Smith’s Bucket List to dish out some advice to the newbie stand-up.

