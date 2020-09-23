 Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian to Guest on Letterman's Show - Rolling Stone
Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian to Guest on David Letterman’s Netflix Show

Robert Downey Jr. also set to join former Late Show host on Season 3 of his Netflix talk show

Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Robert Downey Jr. will serve as guests on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The third season of the former Late Show host’s Netflix talk show will arrive on the streaming service on October 21st. As opposed to previous seasons, Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series will only feature four episodes, down from the usual six, Variety reports; all four episodes will also premiere on October 21st as opposed to the weekly rollout of Season 1.

Previous My Next Guest guests include Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Howard Stern, Tina Fey, George Clooney, Tiffany Haddish and Kanye West.

Prior to the pandemic, Letterman was scheduled to make a rare stand-up appearance as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival; however, those That’s My Time shows at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre in late April were nixed due to the coronavirus. However, the host did appear in Netflix’s recent Remember Comedy? mini-doc:

