Dave Chappelle Assault Suspect’s Brother Shocked: ‘He’s Not the Type to Just Lash Out’

The brother of the man arrested for the onstage assault of Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday says he’s stunned by the incident, adding that he wants people to know his younger sibling has struggled with mental health issues and being unhoused.

Isaiah Lee rushed the stage Tuesday night and tackled the comedian before security intervened; he also was reportedly in possession of a replica gun that could eject a knife blade.

Aaron Lee, 31, says his brother, Isaiah, 23, has been in and out of shelters in Hollywood, California, and has lots of friends in the transgender community. But Aaron doesn’t believe his brother would “lash out” as an act of activism against Chappelle, who recently drew ire from the LGBTQ community for jokes about trans people.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Isaiah. He’s a performing artist who tries to stay as positive as possible. He does have a history of mental health issues. He does take medicine. Maybe he missed out on taking his prescription. But he’s not the type to just lash out. I don’t understand,” Aaron tells Rolling Stone.

The younger Lee has rapped under the name Noname Trapper and posted a song online two years ago titled “Dave Chappell,” but his brother said the rapper only picked that title to get search engine hits. Aaron said he never heard his brother express any ill will toward the comedian.

“That song wasn’t even about Dave Chappelle. It’s just that Dave Chappelle has a world-recognized name. People are searching Dave Chappelle all the time, so he hoped it would help him get more attention, more attraction, so people could find it,” Aaron says. “He doesn’t have any type of animosity toward him that I know about.”

Aaron Lee says he hasn’t seen his brother recently and thought he was staying with another family, “getting better.”

“He does take psych medicine, and that probably was a factor. And then maybe something triggered him acting like that. I don’t know,” he says. “He’s not the type of person to attack you for no reason. But if he’s not on his medication, and if he feels everyone is against him, maybe that’s it.”

As for speculation that the assault may have been tied to Chappelle’s controversial comments about the transgender community, Aaron was unsure. “He does have a connection with the transgender community,” he says. “He used to stay at a shelter that helps transgender people. He’s been homeless since 11. He came out to California after our grandmother died, and basically was in the streets getting help from different programs in Hollywood, like My Friend’s Place. He went to a lot of different organizations out there that help transgender people. Yeah, it could have definitely been a factor, but I really don’t know.”

“I don’t understand how this happened. He’s a gentleman. He is a kind, humble, nice person,” he adds. “Maybe if he was getting picked on, maybe he would defend himself. But I don’t understand why he would attack anybody. That doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

Isaiah Lee was booked on suspicion of felony assault and was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail Wednesday morning, online jail records show.