 Dave Chappelle Announces Stand-Up Comedy Special 'The Closer' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next NBA: Anti-Vaxxers Who Miss Games Will Also Miss Their Paychecks
Home TV TV News

Dave Chappelle Announces Stand-Up Comedy Special ‘The Closer’

Comedian’s sixth chapter from his Netflix stand-up run arrives in October

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dave Chappelle returns with the sixth and final chapter for his Netflix stand-up specials, The Closer. It arrives on October 5th. The special follows The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones — for which he earned three Grammys in the Best Comedy Album category.

In a teaser, he posits comedians have a responsibility “to speak recklessly.”

“Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean,” he tells the audience. “Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

Earlier in the month, he participated in a comedy benefit to memorialize the 20th anniversary of 9/11, held at Madison Square Garden featuring Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, and others. Over the summer, Chappelle surprised fans at Foo Fighters’ concert reopening Madison Square Garden following its pandemic closure, where the comedian belted Radiohead’s “Creep.”

In This Article: Comedy, Dave Chappelle, Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.