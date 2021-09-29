Dave Chappelle Announces Stand-Up Comedy Special ‘The Closer’

Dave Chappelle returns with the sixth and final chapter for his Netflix stand-up specials, The Closer. It arrives on October 5th. The special follows The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones — for which he earned three Grammys in the Best Comedy Album category.

In a teaser, he posits comedians have a responsibility “to speak recklessly.”

“Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean,” he tells the audience. “Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

Earlier in the month, he participated in a comedy benefit to memorialize the 20th anniversary of 9/11, held at Madison Square Garden featuring Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, and others. Over the summer, Chappelle surprised fans at Foo Fighters’ concert reopening Madison Square Garden following its pandemic closure, where the comedian belted Radiohead’s “Creep.”