 Darren Criss to Star in Musical Comedy Series From 'Clueless' Director - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Doobie Brothers Tour Postponed Due to COVID-19 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Darren Criss to Star in Musical Comedy Series From ‘Clueless’ Director

Quibi series Royalties launches June 1st

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Darren Criss and Kether Donohue star as Top 40 pop songwriters in the new Quibi musical comedy series Royalties, which dropped its first trailer on Tuesday.

The show is co-written and executive produced by Criss along with long-time collaborators Nick and Matt Lang — the team behind the YouTube series Team Starkid — and directed by Clueless filmmaker Amy Heckerling. The show premieres June 1st.

Royalties follows Sara and Pierce, a scrappy songwriting duo who try to craft a chart-topping single each week. Each episode of the show features a real-life artist or entertainer portraying a fictitious, over-the-top version of themselves, performing an original song written by Criss. (Judging by the trailer, this will include some very flashy, very campy fake music videos as well.)

Some of the stars featured in the show will include Mark Hamill, Jennifer Coolidge, Rufus Wainwright, Julianne Hough, Lil Rel Howery, Bonnie McKee, Chord Overstreet, Kevin McHale, Jordan Fisher, Jackie Tohn, Sabrina Carpenter and more. John Stamos also guest-stars as a dastardly record executive intent on taking the songwriting duo down.

Republic Records will release the soundtrack to the show on June 12th. The album will feature Criss, Wainwright, Hamill, Hough, Fisher and Carpenter and is the first major label release for a Quibi show.

Criss recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s newest limited Netflix series Hollywood, which premiered May 1st on the streaming platform, alongside David Corenswet, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone and Jim Parsons.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Darren Criss, Quibi, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.