See the Crystal of Truth’s Power in New ‘Dark Crystal’ Trailer

“Behold the power of the darkening,” bellows one of the evil, vulture-like Skeksis creatures in the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Dark Crystal prequel series. As his voice fills the dungeon like cavern, a machine seems to start and spinning, coaxing lasers from a crystal.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which will premiere on Netflix August 30th, takes place years before the events of Jim Henson’s original 1982 film. It focuses on the elf-like Gelfings Deet, Rian, and Brea as they attempt to save their world, known as Thra, and the Crystal of Truth from the Skeksis.

The rest of the two-and-a-half–minute trailer shows the Gelfings in states of unrest as they attempt to wrest power from the Skeskis and save Thra. “I don’t think anything will ever be like it was again,” one Gelfing says at the end. “No, it will be better,” replies another.

The star-studded cast of voice performers for Age of Resistance includes Taron Egerton, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Eddie Izzard, and Keegan Michael-Key, among many others. The Jim Henson Company, which served as producers, used a mix of puppetry and modern effects to recall the look of the original film. Louis Leterrier, who directed the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk and The Transporter, directed the series.