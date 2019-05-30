×
‘Dark Crystal’ Returns: Watch Gelflings Fight to Save Thra in New Trailer

Prequel series will premiere on Netflix this August

Three intrepid Gelflings set out to save their home planet Thra from the evil Skeksis in the stunning new trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a new prequel series to Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s 1982 fantasy classic, The Dark Crystal. The 10-episode run will premiere August 30th on Netflix.

Age of Resistance is set many years before the events of The Dark Crystal, and follows the journey of three Gelflings, Rian (voiced by Taron Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), who discover the Skeksis have corrupted the Crystal of Truth, which serves as the heart of Thra, and are using it to spread an evil sickness across the planet.

The trailer for Age of Resistance teases the trio’s quest to save Thra, while simultaneously highlighting the incredible mix of classic Henson puppetry and contemporary visual effects used to make the film.

Age of Resistance features a packed cast that also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Eddie Izzard. Louis Leterrier directed the series.

