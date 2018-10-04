Rolling Stone
‘Daredevil:’ Watch Matt Murdock Battle Evil Look-Alike in New Trailer

Famous villain Bullseye set for Season Three of Netflix series

Daredevil faces off against his old foe Kingpin and one of his most famous nemeses, Bullseye, in the new trailer for Season Three of the Netflix series. The show returns to the streaming service October 19th.

The new season of Daredevil finds Matt Murdock reemerging after a long absence, though he’s unsure about his future both as a lawyer and a vigilante superhero. However, he’s forced back into the superhero fray when Wilson Fisk – also known as Kingpin – manages to weasel his way out of prison.

The new trailer finds Kingpin doing his best to take down Daredevil, not just by throwing an array of henchmen and hired goons at him, but by trying to turn the public against him as well. To do so, he enlists the ruthless hitman Bullseye in order to dress up as Daredevil and wreak havoc around Hell’s Kitchen.

Daredevil stars Charlie Cox in the title role and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. Wilson Bethel will play Bullseye, while the cast also boasts Elden Henson, Dobrah Ann Coll, Joanne Whalley and Jay Ali.

