See Dana Carvey Run Through ‘Sound of Trump’ Impressions on ‘Fallon’

Dana Carvey mimicked the many sounds of Donald Trump in an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday night. While the former Saturday Night Live cast member appeared on the show to promote his return to The Secret Life of Pets 2, he ended up running through a gamut of political impressions.

Carvey first shared his impressions of the “sound of Trump,” which eventually led into a rhythmic jam session backed by the Roots. “Excuse me, many people are saying… crazy crazy, crazy, crooked, stupid, evil, stupid, crooked,” Carvey said, turning his impressions into song.

After discussing the plethora of Democratic presidential candidates, he cycled through the sounds different politicians have made. Carvey recalled how America went from the “he, he, he, he” sound of George W. Bush to the “very different sound” of Barack Obama. He dubbed Pete Buttigieg “the opposite of Trump. “I figure America always goes opposite,” he added.

However, Carvey’s gibberish impressions of Trump dominated his conversation with Fallon, and they eventually just conversed in Trump-speak.