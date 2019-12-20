‘Daily Show’ Plots Podcast Parody Miniseries ‘Podcast Universe’

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will launch a five-episode podcast miniseries parodying the current podcast boom on January 13th, 2020. The Daily Show Podcast Universe will feature Noah and other Daily Show correspondents, plus an array of special guests.

The episodes include include “Slowbama,” ostensibly a Slow Burn parody (described as “Mystery. Scandal. Lattes.”), “Pod Save Little Creek Elementary” for Pod Save America (“They won’t take this lying down — unless it’s nap time), and “These American Lies” for This American Life (“Stories about lies and the presidents who tell them”). There’ll also be a business podcast parody called “#Crushing: A Success Podcast for Winners” (“So much epic, so little time”) and a hyper-meta daily news spoof, “Podcast Today” (“Podcasting today’s podcast, today”).

In a trailer for Podcast Universe, Noah promised the miniseries would feature everything people love about podcasts: “Synth music, dramatic pauses and ads for start-ups that will be bankrupt in four months.” At the end of the trailer, Noah quipped, “Look, we know there are already a lot of podcasts out there, but what are you gonna do instead? Read a book?”

Since February 2018, The Daily Show has been dropping a regular podcast, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ears Edition, which boasts highlights from episodes of The Daily Show as well as extended interviews.