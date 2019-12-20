 'Daily Show' Details 'Podcast Universe' Miniseries - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next 'Schitt's Creek' Final Season Trailer Boasts Laughs, Tears and Romance Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘Daily Show’ Plots Podcast Parody Miniseries ‘Podcast Universe’

Five-episode run includes episodes like “Slowbama,” “Pod Save Little Creek Elementary” and “These American Lives”

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Daily Show

'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' will launch a new podcast parody miniseries, 'Podcast Universe,' in January.

Sean Gallagher

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will launch a five-episode podcast miniseries parodying the current podcast boom on January 13th, 2020. The Daily Show Podcast Universe will feature Noah and other Daily Show correspondents, plus an array of special guests.

The episodes include include “Slowbama,” ostensibly a Slow Burn parody (described as “Mystery. Scandal. Lattes.”), “Pod Save Little Creek Elementary” for Pod Save America (“They won’t take this lying down — unless it’s nap time), and “These American Lies” for This American Life (“Stories about lies and the presidents who tell them”). There’ll also be a business podcast parody called “#Crushing: A Success Podcast for Winners” (“So much epic, so little time”) and a hyper-meta daily news spoof, “Podcast Today” (“Podcasting today’s podcast, today”).

In a trailer for Podcast Universe, Noah promised the miniseries would feature everything people love about podcasts: “Synth music, dramatic pauses and ads for start-ups that will be bankrupt in four months.” At the end of the trailer, Noah quipped, “Look, we know there are already a lot of podcasts out there, but what are you gonna do instead? Read a book?”

Since February 2018, The Daily Show has been dropping a regular podcast, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ears Edition, which boasts highlights from episodes of The Daily Show as well as extended interviews.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.