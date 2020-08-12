Trevor Noah Reacts to Joe Biden’s Decision to Pick Kamala Harris for Vice President

Trevor Noah marked Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his vice president pick on Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show.

“Say what you want about Joe, but the man went black and he’s not going back,” Noah joked. “I’m impressed that Biden picked Kamala even after she destroyed him at that debate. In fact, part of me thinks he only picked her so she could never dust his ass in public again. This isn’t a VP pick, it’s an insurance policy.”

Noah then predicted Donald Trump’s inevitable attack on Harris, while noting that, over her career in law, Harris has been aligned with many of the president’s own pro-police, “law and order” beliefs.

“Jokes aside, congratulations to Kamala Harris, she is now the first black woman on a major party ticket, which is a great moment for her and America,” Noah added.

Also on The Daily Show, Noah tackled Kanye West’s inability to adhere to deadlines as a third-party presidential candidate and Trump’s calls to play college football amid the coronavirus pandemic.