Larry David Remains the World’s Ultimate Curmudgeon in New ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Teaser

Show’s 11th season will premiere in October

Jon Blistein

Larry David promises he hasn’t changed a bit in a new teaser for the 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which will premiere October 24th on HBO.

The new 30-second teaser opens with a dramatic shot of the Earth from space and the text, “The world has changed…” Set to the iconic opening horns of Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra” — otherwise known as the 2001: A Space Odyssey song — the globe slowly transforms into the unmistakable bald head of Larry David and the text returns, “…He hasn’t.” 

Cue, of course, the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song. 

The only other detail shared about the next season of Curb, beyond the premiere date and teaser, was that Season 11 would comprise the customary 10 episodes. No guest stars were announced, but returning as always will be Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis. 

