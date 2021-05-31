Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Recreate Ross and Monica’s ‘Friends’ Routine

Ed Sheeran belatedly joined the Friends reunion by recreating Ross and Monica’s infamous dance number with Courteney Cox.

“Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram when sharing a video of the pair doing the entire routine together in a field. He added, “#obviouslybetterthanross.”

Cox also shared the clip, writing, “”Just some routine dancing with a friend…”

The actress originally performed the dance with Schwimmer, who played her onscreen brother Ross, in Season 6 episode “The One With the Routine.” In the episode, Monica and Ross bring back their impassioned high school dance routine hoping to be featured on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as they ring in 2000, with mixed results.

Cox and Schwimmer joined fellow cast members Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max last week. The special, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, took the cast, the creators and a few special guests on a trip down memory lane.

During the special, Lady Gaga performed “Smelly Cat” with Kudrow while BTS members discussed how watching repeats of the sitcom helped them learn English. These appearances, along with that of Justin Bieber, were edited out of the special upon its airing in China.

Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling and Malala Yousafzai were among the other guests who appeared on Friends: The Reunion. Although Sheeran was not one of them, he seems to have gotten his moment since.