Cory Booker Calls for ‘Courageous Empathy’ to Beat Trump

New Jersey senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker argued the best way to beat President Donald Trump is to embrace diversity and empathy. He laid out his thoughts during an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show Tuesday.

Booker argued that it wasn’t possible to beat Trump by imitating Trump, noting that before taking the debate stage in Iowa, someone yelled at him, “Dude, I want you to punch Donald Trump in the face!” Booker calmly replied, “Dude, that’s a felony!”

Booker continued: “We’re not going to beat him by being like him and that doesn’t mean we’re weak. This election is not a referendum on who he is, one guy in one office, it’s a referendum on who we are… We need a revival of civic grace, a more courageous empathy for each other. We need to see each other because too many of us feel left out and left behind.”

Elsewhere, Booker spoke about pushing for diversity in Congress and other federal institutions, as well as fostering a diverse coalition of voters as opposed to focusing exclusively on winning back Obama-Trump voters.

“Look at the three midwestern states we lost by 77,000 votes combined — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. Wisconsin alone, in Milwaukee, the African-American vote declined between [2012] and [2016], it went down about 70,000 votes, and we only lost that state by I think 10,000 votes. We have to have a candidate that has an authentic connection to the full diversity and can excite and energize all of who we are.”