Romance and Secrets Intertwine in First ‘Conversations With Friends’ Teaser

The entangled connection between romance and secrets laid out in Sally Rooney’s debut novel Conversations with Friends is more intense on screen than on the page in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series adaptation of the same name.

All 12 half-hour episodes of the limited series hit Hulu and BBC Three in May with Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn in the leading roles alongside Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke.

Conversations with Friends follows Oliver as Frances, a 21-year-old Dublin university student trapped in a maze of relationships as she figures out how to take stock of her own vulnerabilities.

The convoluted relationship between Frances and her ex-girlfriend-turned-best-friend Bobbi (Lane) and the curious married pair of Nick (Alwyn) and Melissa (Kirke) leads to a dramatic coming-of-age tale full of secret affairs and the ultimate tests of friendship.

The series is helmed by director Lenny Abrahamson, who also directed the acclaimed adaptation of Rooney’s Normal People.

“The making of Normal People unlocked the proper way of adapting Conversations With Friends,” Element Pictures co-founder Ed Guiney told Vanity Fair. “[The story was] better told in a longer form that allows you to properly live with the characters and understand their choices.”