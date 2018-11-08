Conan O’Brien Preps New Podcast ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’

Conan O’Brien will launch a new weekly podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, November 19th with an episode featuring Will Ferrell.

The show is centered around the conceit that, after decades of interviewing people on late-night television, O’Brien has never made a real friend and he’s hoping a podcast will aid him in his quest for companionship. “After 25 years of extensive market research we have learned that people want to hear my voice without seeing my face,” O’Brien cracked in a statement.

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend will run for 36 weeks and feature interviews with actors, comedians, musicians, authors and more. Along with Ferrell, the initial slate of guests includes Kristen Bell, Bill Burr, Dax Shepard, Wanda Sykes, Marc Maron and a joint interview with Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. A trailer featuring snippets from several interviews is available via Apple Podcasts.

O’Brien recently kicked off an 18-city tour, “Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips,” which boasts O’Brien and a revolving door of stand-up comedians. The trek wraps December 15th at the Masonic in San Francisco. Next January, O’Brien will debut a revamped version of his TBS late-night show, Conan, which will air four nights a week in 30-minute form.