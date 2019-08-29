Watch Conan O’Brien’s Nonsensical Greenland Weather Report

Conan O’Brien delivers a hysterical, nonsensical weather report for the citizens of Greenland in the latest preview of his upcoming Conan Without Borders special in the country.

The clip, taken from the monologue of Wednesday’s Conan, opens with the host detailing how “Conan in Greenland” originated from President Trump’s recent inquiry into purchasing the autonomous Danish country. “I decided I should check on this Greenland thing,” he cracks. “Hey, what if it’s good? Maybe I should get this deal done. Maybe the U.S. could use Greenland.” He added that he then flew to the country “on behalf of the United States to make sure personally that this purchase happens.”

In the teaser, O’Brien drops by a “very, very small” news studio in the country’s capital, Nuuk, and reads the forecast — with a distracting twist. “Good evening. I’m Conan O’Brien, and I’m bringing you the latest weather report for Greenland,” he tells the viewing audience. “I will give the report in the Greenlandic language because, let’s face it, how hard could it be?”

The comedian, scrambling to read foreign words on a prompter, utilizes a wacky phonetic pronunciation that devolves into verbal chaos. However, he does end with a useful prediction: “cold stuff coming.”

“Conan in Greenland” premieres Tuesday, September 3rd at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.