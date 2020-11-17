Conan O’Brien to End TBS Late-Night Show, Plots New Variety Show on HBO Max

Conan O’Brien will end his TBS late-night talk show Conan in June 2021, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, November 17th.

The announcement marks the conclusion of an 11-year run for the series. Although O’Brien’s flagship show on the cable network will end, his travel series Conan Without Borders will continue to air on TBS. Additionally, the comedian announced that he has inked a deal with the streaming service HBO Max for a new weekly variety series.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” O’Brien joked in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

In 2010, O’Brien moved to TBS from NBC, which had aired Late Night with Conan O’Brien for over 15 years. O’Brien had been tapped to take over The Tonight Show from Jay Leno, but tensions arose after NBC attempted to move Leno’s new primetime series, The Jay Leno Show, to the 11:30 late-night slot, and then push back The Tonight Show to 12:05 a.m. In protest, O’Brien quit The Tonight Show rather than “participate in what I honestly believe is its destruction,” as he said at the time.

“Twenty-eight years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” TBS general manager Brett Weitz stated. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”