‘The First Time’ With Actor and Screenwriter Jim Rash

The cast of the hit comedy series Community is reuniting for a virtual table read to raise money for coronavirus relief. Ahead of the event, Oscar-winning screenwriter Jim Rash sat down for Rolling Stone‘s “The First Time” video interview series to talk about the first times wearing an outrageous costume as the Dean Craig Pelton on NBC’s Community, as well as his experiences with the indie film The Way, Way Back, which he co-wrote and co-directed.

Remembering the movie’s 2013 Sundance premiere, Rash says: “I don’t think we were totally prepared for what that would feel like. It was an amazing experience.”

“Afterwards,” he continues, “Someone said to us, ‘Just so you know, people can often leave these things in the middle.’ I said, ‘I didn’t even think that was a possibility, so thank you for not telling me that. The whole time I would’ve been watching to see who’s leaving.'”

The Community table read will stream on Sony’s YouTube channel May 18th, 2 p.m. ET. Donations will benefit José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods.