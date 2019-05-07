×
Rolling Stone
The College Admissions Scandal Is Getting a TV Adaptation

Limited series will be adapted from forthcoming book ‘Accepted’

Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to adapt the college admissions scandal story, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The limited series project will be adapted from the forthcoming book Accepted, written by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz.

The book will detail the case that the FBI has dubbed as Operation Varsity Blues, in which actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, designer Mossino Giannulli and nearly 50 others were revealed to have rigged entrance exams and paid bribes to a handful of prestigious colleges in order to secure their children’s admission. Much of the college admissions business, allegedly led by William “Rick” Singer, involved co-conspiring with college coaches and other officials so that the prospective students could be admitted as student-athletes, even if they didn’t play a sport.

D.V. DeVincentis, who previously wrote for The People v. O.J. Simpson and penned the screenplay for High Fidelity, will adapt the book for television. As of now, no other names are attached to the project.

