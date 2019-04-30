Stephen Colbert Ponders President Donald ‘Youngest Person’ Trump

Stephen Colbert poked fun at Donald Trump’s attempts to lie his way past the natural passage of time on The Late Show Monday.

With fellow septuagenarian Joe Biden entering the 2020 presidential race, a reporter recently asked Trump how old was too old to be president, prompting him to reply, “I’m so young, I’m the youngest person, I am a young vibrant man!” Colbert had a field day picking apart this statement, cracking, “That is usually what you hear someone say as the nurse leads them out of the parking lot back into the day room.”

Colbert added that of all Trump’s lies, the “youngest person” remark might be his biggest. The host then broke out his Trump impression, saying, “I’m the youngest person in the world, every single second a baby is born, but I’m younger than any of them. Don’t believe me? I’m younger than a baby, I have no object permanence, I have a limited vocabulary, I’m wearing a diaper and everything I see I put it in my mouth.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Colbert noted how Biden managed to put Trump on the defensive by bringing up the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and the president’s “good people on both sides” comments in his announcement video. Trump once again hunkered down and claimed he was talking about those protesting the removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee, whom Trump called a “great general.”

“Trump thinks you should be honored because you’re a good general no matter which side you fought on,” Colbert said. “That explains why I went to Erwin Rommel Middle School — the Fightin’ Desert Foxes.”

When Trump repeated the same claim on a radio show a few days later, it notably pushed him over the 10,000 mark for false or misleading claims, according to The Washington Post. “Man I gotta tell you,” Colbert joked, “if Trump had a dollar for every lie he’s told, he would say he has a billion dollars!”