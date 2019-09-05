Colbert Suggests Trump Broke the Law by Drawing Sharpie on Hurricane Dorian Map

In his monologue on The Late Show Wednesday night, Stephen Colbert addressed Watergate – no, not that Watergate. He was referring to the latest act of lunacy by President Trump who, when presenting on Hurricane Dorian this week, showed up a map that appeared to have been altered with Sharpie.

“The president gave the map a boob job,” Colbert quipped, then slid into his Trump impersonation: “It was a category 5, and now, she’s a category 10.”

The reason for the alleged extension of Hurricane Dorian into Alabama on Trump’s map may be a gaffe from earlier in the week. Trump got into a disagreement with the National Weather Service by tweeting that the storm would be hitting Alabama, which the NWS later countered as false. The Sharpie marking, as it so happens, extends the map’s storm projection into Alabama.

Colbert posited that the alteration was not only insane, but potentially a “criminally insane” thing to do: Trump could be in violation of 18 U.S. Code 2074, which states that it is illegal to knowingly falsely represent a forecast or warning issued by the Weather Bureau. As Colbert points out, a spokesperson from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declined to address Trump’s doctored Dorian map.

Trump’s response at a press conference, meanwhile, as a deflated “I don’t know.” “Oh, he did it,” says Colbert. “You know how I know? Because Trump has never ever said he doesn’t know anything. That’s the sure tell that he knows something. It must be so easy to play poker with this guy! ‘Let me see what I got here, let me see…I don’t know, I don’t know, I do not have three Queens.'”