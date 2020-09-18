Colbert Calls Trump ‘Unspeakably Monstrous’ for Dismissing ‘Blue State’ Covid-19 Deaths

Stephen Colbert called President Donald Trump’s dismissal of Covid-19 death rates in “blue states” “unspeakably monstrous” on The Late Show Thursday, September 17th.

Speaking at a press conference on the 16th, Trump claimed that, sans about half the country, America’s Covid-19 death rate would be “at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at.” Aside from being false in and of itself, the statement also pointed to a definite moral failing, according to Colbert.

“These are all human lives that he is responsible for,” he said. “This is like being asked to speak at a funeral and saying, ‘We’re here to mourn the passing of Kevin, but if you take him out of the equation this is a pretty good party! I got to ride in the limo!’”

Colbert pointed out that the states with the highest Covid-19 deaths are the most populous — New York, New Jersey, California, Florida and Texas, a mix of “red” and “blue” — meaning Trump’s basically saying “if you don’t count the states with people, he’s done a great job.” Busting out his Trump impression, Colbert compared the president to a chaperone overseeing a disastrous middle school field trip: “Well, if you don’t count the kids I lost at the sausage factory, I think I did a pretty good job not losing kids at the sausage factory. Now, who wants sausage! This one’s got bits of T-shirt in it.”

The Late Show host then noted that the current highest infection rates are in states that Trump won, but he quickly pivoted to add, “It doesn’t matter, we’re all Americans, we’re all human beings. Donald Trump is the only one who doesn’t care whether Americans live or die.”