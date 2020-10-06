Colbert, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers on Donald Trump’s Chaotic Covid-19 Saga

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers dove into the insanity of President Donald Trump’s bout with Covid-19 on their respective late-night shows Monday, October 5th.

After a chaotic weekend of uncertainty and conflicting reports about the president’s health, Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center and returned to the White House Monday. On The Late Show, Colbert opened with this latest development, poking fun at Trump’s photo-op on the White House balcony and his tweet about the deadly virus: “Don’t let it dominate your life!”

“OK, so you’re saying the people who lost their lives, they either didn’t have enough moxie, or they didn’t live in a big, white house that has 20 full-time medical staff and get choppered to a suite at Walter Reed, where they received a combination of cutting-edge treatments that literally no one else on the planet has received,” Colbert cracked. “OK, fine, then just make the Surgeon General’s Warning: ‘Don’t let cancer dominate your lungs! Smoking is cool because my lung transplant was successful!'”

On The Daily Show, Noah recapped the steady trickle of news over the weekend that revealed just how many in the president’s orbit may have been exposed to Covid-19 and the complete lack of precautions taken to keep the virus from spreading to others. For instance, even after Trump’s close aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive, Trump attended a rally in Minnesota and a fundraiser with wealthy donors at his golf club in New Jersey.

“This is truly despicable,” Noah deadpanned. “Trump knew that he could be infected and he put his own supporters at risk anyway? And I feel so bad for anyone who paid money to attend this fundraiser. Because those people didn’t want Covid — they just wanted to give Trump enough money so that he’d let them dump chemicals in a river. Why should something bad happen to them?”

And on Late Night, Meyers zeroed in on arguably the most mind-boggling incident from this past weekend: A quick drive around the block at Walter Reed in a heavily armored and sealed SUV so Trump could wave to his supporters.

“Nothing projects strength like waving from the backseat of an SUV like a kid headed for soccer practice,” Meyers cracked, adding: “Seriously, you’re in an enclosed space with other people. What’s next? You’re going to cough on the Girl Scouts who sold the most cookies in a Walter Reed elevator?”