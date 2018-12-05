See ‘Colbert’ Turn President Trump’s ‘Tariff Man’ Boast Into Incompetent Superhero

On Tuesday, while tweeting about a trade deal with China, Trump bragged, “I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs.”

In turn, the Late Show created a Superman-like introduction for Trump’s economic hero. “Faster than one of his marriages. More confused than a dog watching a magic trick,” a voiceover proclaimed of Tariff Man. “Able to build tall buildings without paying contractors.”

Tariff Man is later described as a “strange, misshapen Manhattanite who came to the Nation’s Capital with an ego and an ignorance far beyond that of mortal men. And who – disguised as Donald Trump, incompetent president – fights a never-ending battle to stay out of jail.”

James Corden also mocked Trump over the “I am a Tariff Man” tweet. “I think he spelled ‘terrible’ wrong,” the Late Late Show host said. “For those who aren’t sure, a tariff is like a tax. You know tax, that thing that Trump doesn’t pay.”