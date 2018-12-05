Rolling Stone
See ‘Colbert’ Turn President Trump’s ‘Tariff Man’ Boast Into Incompetent Superhero

President is “strange misshapen Manhattanite who came to the Nation’s Capital with an ego and an ignorance far beyond that of mortal men”

On Tuesday, while tweeting about a trade deal with China, Trump bragged, “I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs.”

In turn, the Late Show created a Superman-like introduction for Trump’s economic hero. “Faster than one of his marriages. More confused than a dog watching a magic trick,” a voiceover proclaimed of Tariff Man. “Able to build tall buildings without paying contractors.”

Tariff Man is later described as a “strange, misshapen Manhattanite who came to the Nation’s Capital with an ego and an ignorance far beyond that of mortal men. And who – disguised as Donald Trump, incompetent president – fights a never-ending battle to stay out of jail.”

James Corden also mocked Trump over the “I am a Tariff Man” tweet. “I think he spelled ‘terrible’ wrong,” the Late Late Show host said. “For those who aren’t sure, a tariff is like a tax. You know tax, that thing that Trump doesn’t pay.”

