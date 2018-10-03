‘Colbert’ Gives UB40’s ‘Red Red Wine’ a Brett Kavanaugh Remix

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert satirized the ongoing controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday with a parody of UB40’s 1983 hit “Red Red Wine.”

Over a bouncy reggae groove, an unseen vocalist croons lyrics about alcohol consumption and remorse – a reference to The New York Times‘ Monday report that Kavanaugh was involved in a 1985 bar fight when he was a junior at Yale University. The altercation took place after a UB40 concert when the future judge and his friends were attempting to discern whether another person at the bar was UB40 singer Ali Campbell.

“Red, red wine goes to his head/ Makes him forget that he did things he regrets,” the song opens. “Brett, Brett whines/ All thanks to you/ I think you’ve had enough/ It’s time to go home/ Go back to your dorm.”

The song interjects with clips from the judge’s heated Thursday Senate hearing, in which he criticized his nomination process and defended his appreciation of beer. “I liked beer/ I still like beer/ Sometimes I had too many beers/ I’m not remembering,” the judge says. “This is a circus/ I probably had too many beers/ I drank beer with my friends/ I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out/ We drank beer. We liked beer. I still like beer. Beer.”

Campbell recently spoke to The Guardian about the shock of being associated with the Kavanaugh story. “I first found out that my name was being dragged into the biggest news story of the year when I woke up and my wife came in and said: ‘What’s all this about you and Brett Kavanaugh?,'” the singer noted. “I said: ‘I have absolutely no idea.’ Then people started ringing up asking for a comment on this supposed ruckus in a bar between him and someone who looked like me in 1985. My obvious comment is: ‘It wasn’t me!’”