Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon Delight in William Barr Dousing Trump’s Election Fraud Claims

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon all relished Attorney General William Barr rebuffing President Donald Trump’s baseless accusations of widespread voter fraud on their respective late-night shows Tuesday, December 1st.

Tuesday, Barr — who has been one of Trump’s most loyal appointees — told The Associated Press that the Department of Justice had debunked some of Trump’s specific claims of voter fraud and, overall, had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effectively led a different outcome in the election.”

“Fraud on a scale,” Colbert parroted on The Late Show, before quipping, “also known as the president’s annual physical.”

In his AP interview, Barr also took a not-so-subtle shot at Trump saying, “There’s a growing tendency to use the criminal justice system as sort of a default fix-all, and [if] people don’t like something they want the Department of Justice to come in and ‘investigate.’” On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel cracked, “If Bill Barr had a neck, Trump would totally be wringing it right now.”

He added, “William Barr has been one of Trump’s most obnoxiously loyal allies throughout — emphasis on ‘lies’ in ‘allies’ — this would be like if Thelma turned on Louise.”

And on The Tonight Show, Fallon threw out a couple of one-liners, joking that after hearing about Barr’s statement, Trump ordered Barr to prosecute himself. Busting out his Trump impression, The Tonight Show host cracked, “At this point, Trump’s lost Fox News, Republican Senators, and now Bill Barr. Today was like, ‘If Randy Quaid jumps ship, it’s over!’”