Colbert, Kimmel Marvel at Trump’s Earth Day Hole-Digging Skills

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day — and took a few easy digs at how President Donald Trump marked the occasion himself — on their late-night shows Wednesday.

Trump hosted a tree-planting ceremony at the White House Wednesday, even shoveling a bit of dirt himself — or as Colbert called it on The Late Show, “getting his exercise for the decade.” Colbert then broke out his Trump impression and quipped, “I’ve gotten a lot of practice at my press conferences; every day I just dig that hole deeper and deeper and deeper.”

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel quipped that Trump, First Lady Melania and Mike and Karen Pence had “gathered on the South Lawn to dig a hole to bury [Trump’s] hair in.” He added, “Look at how natural they are doing physical labor in their suits and heels. Melania is praying right now they don’t dig too close to her escape tunnel.”

The late-night hosts offered up some less political, but no less delightful Earth Day jokes. Colbert noted that, as major cities remain on lockdown during the coronavirus, wild animals have started to roam the streets — and he basically used that set-up as an excuse to show off his own pup.

Over on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon opened with a bit where he belatedly remembered it was Earth Day and ran outside to apologize to the tree in his backyard. After getting the passive-aggressive silent treatment, the host deadpanned, “Oh, come on, like you’ve never forgotten my birthday?”