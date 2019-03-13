Watch Colbert, Kimmel, Trevor Noah Lampoon Elites for College Admissions Scam

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah all had a field day with the wild college admissions scandal on their respective shows Tuesday.

Yesterday, a slew of wealthy parents were charged over their involvement in a scam where they payed tens of thousands of dollars to a phony charity run by a man named Rick Singer, who boosted kids’ college chances by fudging SAT scores, faking extracurriculars and more. Among the most prominent people charged were actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Singling out Loughlin and her role as Aunt Becky on Full House, Colbert cracked on The Late Show, “I know it’s shocking, but this is nothing new. Back in the Nineties, Loughlin was part of a notorious scheme where they made a pair of twins pretend to be one person – and no one knew!”

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel pointed out the irony of Donald Trump, Jr. weighing in on the scandal with a few snarky tweets. “As if he got into college because of his grades,” Kimmel cracked. “Donald Trump, Jr. went to the University of Pennsylvania, where coincidentally his dad made a $100,000 donation when he was a freshman. That was the great thing about Trump University, no one ever had to cheat to get in there.”

Trevor Noah, meanwhile, pointed out the ridiculousness of the entire operation, quipping on The Daily Show, “If you bribe to get good test grades, then surely you have to bribe the administrators, but at some point people are going to figure out that your kid is stupid. They’ll be in class like, ‘Well, according to President Franklin, five is the square root of 81,'” Noah added, pretending to pull a hundred dollar bill from his pocket.