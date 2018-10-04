Rolling Stone
Watch Nick Kroll Play Yale Bro ‘Squish,’ Talk ‘Kavanaughty-By-Nature’ on ‘Colbert’

“Did you know your mouth has more germs than your butt? Ivy League education,” says Kroll

Stephen Colbert attempted to learn more about Brett Kavanaugh’s college drinking habits with an interview with one of the Supreme Court nominee’s “old friends,” Squish, on The Late Show Wednesday.

Comedian Nick Kroll played the argyle-clad preppy, who promptly corrected Colbert’s pronunciation of his name, noting it was “Squeeeeeesh,” because “that’s the sound it makes when you tap a keg.” Squish said he stuck by Kavanaugh “169 percent” and listed the various activities they partook in during their college years: “Beach Week, ‘Squeeesh Week,’ Keg Club, Boof Troop, Panty Posse, Barf Brigade – AA for a period – we even co-founded the UB40 Fan Club.”

Colbert then asked if that meant the report that Kavanaugh got into a bar fight after UB40 concert was true. Squish replied, “No, UB40 stands for ‘up butt 40.’ That’s how we drank 40 ounce beers at Yale, dude … Did you know your mouth has more germs than your butt? Ivy League education.”

Despite the mayhem of their college days, Squish vehemently defended Kavanaugh’s character, quipping, “It’s a dangerous time to be a bro! First they came for the Kava-dog, but you know who they can come for next? Your son, your husband, your father, your nephew, your grandpa, cause I’ve partied with all those dudes and they did some nasty stuff.”

