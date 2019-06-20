Watch Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon on Trump’s Familiar-Sounding 2020 Campaign Slogan

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon dissected President Donald Trump’s familiar diatribes and campaign slogans as he officially returned to the trail on their respective late-night shows Wednesday.

During a rally in Orlando Tuesday night, Trump touched on all of his preferred topics, from the “witch hunt” investigation into Russia’s interference with the 2016 election to Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server. He even suggested that his new Attorney General might actually investigate her this time, prompting Colbert to deadpan on The Late Show, Colbert, “For all his bad environmental policies, Trump is really committed to recycling his garbage.”

Trump also tried to focus group some new campaign catchphrases during the rally, asking the audience whether they preferred “Make America Great Again” or “Keep America Great.” While the latter got a bigger applause, Colbert noted that Trump closed the speech with the original.

“No, they just chose ‘Keep America Great!'” an exasperated Colbert cracked. “For once in your life, care about the popular vote!”

Over on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon also joked about Trump workshopping his new catchphrase on the spot, busting out his impression of the president and offering a third option: “Make Keeping America Great Again, Great Again!”

Fallon added that the White House confirmed that ultimately Trump will keep using “Make America Great Again” and will continue wearing his red cap with the slogan on it. “It’s like when your kid only wants to wear that one superhero outfit to school and you’re like, ‘Whatever gets you on the bus!'”