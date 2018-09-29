Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Hear Rascal Flatts' Yearning New Song 'Back to Life' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Colbert Detail Trump-Skewering Children’s Book Benefiting Hurricane Victims

Proceeds from ‘Whose Boat Is This Boat?’ will help Florence recovery efforts in North, South Carolina

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Stephen Colbert is turning President Donald Trump’s less-than-reassuring trip to assess the damage of Hurricane Florence into a children’s book titled, Whose Boat Is This Boat?: Comments That Don’t Help In the Aftermath of a Hurricane. The book arrives November 2nd and proceeds will benefit organizations helping victims in North Carolina and Colbert’s home state of South Carolina.

The text of Whose Boat Is This Boat? comprises actual comments Trump made during his trip to North Carolina, particularly his impassioned words about a boat that had washed into a man’s backyard (“At least you got a nice boat out of the deal,” Trump actually quipped).

“This way, Donald Trump’s comments about that boat are helping,” Colbert said of the book. “In spite of him.” The host added, “It’s the perfect gift for young readers and presidents who don’t read.”

Whose Boat Is This Boat? is available to pre-order via the Late Show website. Proceeds will be split among the Foundation for the Carolinas, the One SC Relief Fund, the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and World Central Kitchen.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad