Stephen Colbert Criticizes Chuck Grassley’s Attempts to Strong-Arm Kavanaugh Accuser

Stephen Colbert criticized Iowa senator Chuck Grassley and his attempts to strong-arm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser into testifying during Thursday’s Late Show.

“Kavanaugh’s confirmation has been thrown into turmoil since he was accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” Colbert said. “Now Dr. Ford’s willing to testify, but she wants an FBI investigation first, an idea that was shot down by Senate Judiciary Committee chairman and geriatric meerkat Chuck Grassley.”

Instead, the committee itself has pledged to look into Ford’s allegations. “Have you seen who’s on the Senate Judiciary Committee? I wouldn’t trust those geezers to investigate a restaurant menu,” Colbert said.

Colbert also chastised Grassley for imposing a Friday morning deadline for Ford’s decision to testify on Monday. “The U.S. Senate is known for two things: Moving at lightning speed, and not caring what abused women have to say about Supreme Court nominees,” Colbert said.

“Now here’s the thing: They don’t actually need to hear testimony on Monday, it’s a totally artificial deadline that they are setting for themselves,” Colbert said.

“It’s like when you say to your friend, ‘Okay, if we’re not married by the time we’re 30, we’ll meet up and confirm an accused sexual predator to the Supreme Court.”