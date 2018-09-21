Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Watch Black Eyed Peas Tackle School Shootings, Migrant Separation in Jarring 'Big Love' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Stephen Colbert Criticizes Chuck Grassley’s Attempts to Strong-Arm Kavanaugh Accuser

“Have you seen who’s on the Senate Judiciary Committee? I wouldn’t trust those geezers to investigate a restaurant menu,” host says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Stephen Colbert criticized Iowa senator Chuck Grassley and his attempts to strong-arm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser into testifying during Thursday’s Late Show.

“Kavanaugh’s confirmation has been thrown into turmoil since he was accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” Colbert said. “Now Dr. Ford’s willing to testify, but she wants an FBI investigation first, an idea that was shot down by Senate Judiciary Committee chairman and geriatric meerkat Chuck Grassley.”

Instead, the committee itself has pledged to look into Ford’s allegations. “Have you seen who’s on the Senate Judiciary Committee? I wouldn’t trust those geezers to investigate a restaurant menu,” Colbert said.

Colbert also chastised Grassley for imposing a Friday morning deadline for Ford’s decision to testify on Monday. “The U.S. Senate is known for two things: Moving at lightning speed, and not caring what abused women have to say about Supreme Court nominees,” Colbert said.

“Now here’s the thing: They don’t actually need to hear testimony on Monday, it’s a totally artificial deadline that they are setting for themselves,” Colbert said.

“It’s like when you say to your friend, ‘Okay, if we’re not married by the time we’re 30, we’ll meet up and confirm an accused sexual predator to the Supreme Court.”

In This Article: Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad