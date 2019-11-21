 Watch A$AP Rocky, Gordon Sondland’s Impeachment Remix on ‘Colbert’ – Rolling Stone
Watch Colbert Remix Sondland Impeachment Testimony With A$AP Rocky Track

EU Ambassador said he discussed rapper’s incarceration and Ukrainian investigation into Joe Biden with Trump

Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show Wednesday with a goofy mash-up of A$AP Rocky’s “Praise the Lord” and Gordon Sondland’s impeachment testimony after the EU ambassador mentioned the rapper in Congress.

One of the major focuses of Sondland’s public hearing yesterday was a July phone call between him and President Donald Trump, which U.S. diplomat David Holmes said he overheard. During the conversation, Trump reportedly asked Sondland about whether Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had agreed to investigate Joe Biden, although, as Sondland noted, much of the call centered around A$AP Rocky, who was then being detained in Sweden.

Sondland hadn’t mentioned this phone call during his private testimony, and when a lawyer for the House democrats asked the ambassador about his improved memory, Sondland replied, “Yeah what triggered my memory was someone’s reference to A$AP Rocky.”

The Late Show ran with this clip, using it to introduce an impeachment “remix” of “Praise the Lord,” in which Sondland rattled off the names of administration officials who were well aware of what Trump was trying to do, then had A$AP Rocky respond, “They know.” The bit ended with Sondland testifying, “Was there a quid pro quo?” and Rocky punchily completing the line, “Yeah.”

