Two Unlikely Drug Kingpins Conquer Miami in the New ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, director Billy Corben’s docuseries follow-up to his acclaimed 2006 documentary, Cocaine Cowboys.

Where Cocaine Cowboys took a broad look at the rise of cocaine trafficking and the Miami drug wars during the Seventies and Eighties, The Kings of Miami focuses specifically on two men who were alleged to be the chief U.S. distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels: Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta. Known together as “Los Muchachos,” Willy and Sal were alleged to have overseen a $2 billion operation that smuggled over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. during the Eighties.

The new trailer for The Kings of Miami offers a glimpse at the pair’s incredible rise, how they became local celebrities in Miami, and even earned a few trophies on the powerboat racing circuit. The clip also gets into the seamier elements of Sal and Willy’s operation and the lengthy cat-and-mouse chase between the authorities and Los Muchachos.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami will feature interviews with the people closest to Willy and Sal, their defense team, and federal authorities. The series will premiere on August 4th.