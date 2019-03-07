‘Cobra Kai’: Watch John Kreese Return in First Season Two Trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming second season of Cobra Kai – which hits YouTube Red on April 24th – has just been released. It shows Daniel LaRusso’s feud with childhood enemy Johnny Lawrence reaching a new level of intensity when he creates his own dojo to take on Cobra Kai. “Inner-peace, focus, balance – you can learn the secrets of Okinawan Karate, true karate, by joining Miyago Do team,” LaRusso says in a promotional video shown in the trailer. “Because at Miyagi Do, it’s not about the money. It’s about the karate.”

For those that didn’t see the first season of Cobra Kai, it picks up over 30 years after the events of the original Karate Kid. LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is a successful businessman with a wife and two kids, while Lawrence (William Zabka) is unable to get over the pain of losing the All Valley Karate Tournament as a teenager and his life has fallen into shambles. He reignites his old feud with LaRusso by restarting the Cobra Kai dojo and recruiting a new generation of fighters. At the very end (spoiler alert), John Kreese – the original Cobra Kai head played by Martin Kove – reemerges to join forces with Lawrence.

Macchio was originally skeptical when approached about turning his movie famous movie into a TV series, but creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg convinced him they knew exactly what they were doing. “They pitched not only the pilot, but the entire first season and what could be going on in the second and third,” Macchio told Rolling Stone. “They were passionate, focused and they had something they believed fans would want to see if they were able to dream up a show. What interested me the most was the younger characters. They were so fleshed out. They took the high school world and addressed bullying in the present day. That is what hooked me.”

No actors from the original movies besides Macchio, Zabka and (very briefly) Kove were in the first season, but Hurtwitz told Rolling Stone that might change in future season. “We knew early on that the way that this show succeeds is not forcing everything back into this world right away,” he said. “Including a lot of those characters early on in the series doesn’t give us as much runway to go as the show evolves. If we brought back everybody right away, it would’ve overwhelmed a lot of the stories we were telling right now.”

Martin Kove does appear in the trailer for the second and clearly has an expanded role, but as of now nobody knows if Ali Mills (Elizabeth Shue), Daniel’s mother Lucille (Randee Heller), Dutch (Chad McQueen) or any others from the original movie will show up at some point.