Daniel and Johnny Join Forces in the Season Three Trailer for ‘Cobra Kai’

Tensions are high in the new trailer for Cobra Kai Season Three, airing on Netflix in January.

Occurring 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the trailer picks up with the high school fight between the dojos, as Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) takes a brutal fall and lands in the hospital. “We can’t let them suffer because of our issues,” Daniel (Ralph Macchio) tells his enemy, Billy Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). “The only way to end this is by working together.” Later, Daniel is also seen gazing at a photo of him with Mr. Miyaki (Pat Morita) on his iPhone. “Mr. Miyagi taught me everything I need to know,” he says.

The first two seasons of Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube, moving to Netflix earlier this year. Last fall, the streaming service renewed the show for a fourth season. The series is written and produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

“Daniel’s a different human being,” Macchio recently told Rolling Stone. “He’s 35 years older. It’s the same universe, but a different world. The tone is a little bit different even though there’s the goosebumps and all that stuff that The Karate Kid had. Certainly there are some people that will probably say, ‘Oh, he’s playing that role again.’ And that’s fine. I try to balance it with shows like The Deuce and whatever else is in the on-deck circle now.”