‘Clueless’ TV Reboot With Mystery Twist in the Works

CBS TV Studios is prepping a reboot of Clueless that will reimagine the classic Nineties teen comedy as a contemporary mystery series, according to The Hollywood Reporter (Deadline originally broke the story).

The plot will reportedly revolve around the disappearance of Cher, the popular girl at the center of the movie, originally played by Alicia Silverstone. In her absence, Cher’s best friend Dionne (originally played by Stacey Dash) is left to fill the popularity vacuum while simultaneously trying to solve the mystery behind Cher’s disappearance.

THR reports that the show will resemble “Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo video, set in a high school that is uniquely 2020 L.A.” Writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey have been tapped to helm the show; both previously worked on the Will & Grace revival and the Matt LeBlanc sitcom Man With a Plan.

News of the Clueless TV reboot comes one year after it was announced that a movie remake was in the works, with Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver producing and Glow writer Marquita Robinson writing the script.

Directed and written by Amy Heckerling, the original Clueless was released in 1995 and was loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel, Emma. Following the film’s success, a television spin-off premiered the following year and ran for three seasons.